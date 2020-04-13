Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia says Ramadan evening prayers won’t hold in Holy Mosques

Saudi Arabia says the Taraweeh prayers will not hold in the Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina during the Ramadan.

Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, is expected to begin on April 23.

In Islam, Taraweeh prayers are very important and rewarding during the holy month.

But Saudi’s ministry of Islamic affairs, Dawah and guidance, said the suspension of the important prayer during the Ramadan is due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Abdul Latif Al-Sheikh, the minister, said the prayers will be performed at home for health safety.

“The suspension of performing the five daily prayers at mosques is more important than the suspension of Taraweeh prayers,” he said.

“We ask Allah the Almighty to accept Taraweeh prayers whether held at mosques, or homes, which we think is better for people’s health. We ask Allah the Almighty to accept prayers from all of us and protect humanity from this epidemic that hit the entire world.

“This is a precaution in line with the prohibition of gatherings, so that funeral prayers take place at cemeteries should not exceed five to six of the deceased’s relatives, and the rest pray at their homes.”

Al-Sheikh said the most important thing is to avoid gathering of large number of people in the same location to avoid the spread of the virus.

In March, the Saudi Arabian authorities said it hasdnot decided whether the 2020 hajj would hold or not.

Saudi Arabia currently has 4,934 cases of coronavirus, with 65 deaths.