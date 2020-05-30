Counter-Insurgency: Top ISWAP/Boko Haram fighter surrender with family- MNJTF

The ongoing coordinated and targeted artillery and air interdictions on ISWAP / Boko Haram enclave in the recesses of the Lake Chad Basin by the MNJTF, in conjunction with national operations in Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria, as well as strategic partners have continued to yield positive outcomes in the war against terrorism in the Lake Chad Area.

Friday, 29 May 2020 a top terrorist fighter abandoned the armed group and escaped with his wife and child to a location which can not be disclosed for security reasons.

The defector voluntarily denounced ISWAP / Boko Haram and surrendered to troops of the MNJTF.

He disclosed that he joined ISWAP / Boko Haram in 2015 and took part in terrorist operations in Arege, Kangarwa, Metele and Mallam Fatori.

Responding to questions about his decision to surrender, the defector said: “Constant artillery and air bombardments have greatly affected our plans and dampened our morale”

Continuing, he said “more fighters are ready to surrender, but they are uncertain of what fate awaits them”.

Pressed for more answers on his personal motivation, he said, “I am not sure if our spiritual direction is correct”. (All attributions were interpretated into English).

It could be recalled that in March this year, a group of ISWAP / Boko Haram Terrorists surrounded in Sector Four in Diffa, Niger Republic. Similarly, within the same period, some terrorists also capitulated and surrendered to troops of Sector One in Mora, Cameroon and are currently being rehabilitated. Boko Haram defectors in Sector Three (Nigeria) are also being rehabilitated through Operation SAFE CORRIDOR.

While MNJTF will continue to intensify the tempo of its kinetic operations on all fronts, it encourages more terrorists to reject terrorism and abandon the needless killing of innocent civilians. They are further encouraged to seek redemption within the structures provided for rehabilitation within the different jurisdictions.