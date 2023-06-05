Court acquits Oronsaye of ‘N190m fraud’ charges

A federal high court in Abuja has discharged and acquitted Stephen Oronsaye, former head of service of the federation, of the N190 million fraud charge levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to NAN, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that the prosecution failed to provide enough evidence to warrant Oronsaye’s conviction.

Oronsaye was arraigned alongside Osarenkhoe Afe, managing director of Fedrick Hamilton Global Services Limited, on a 49-count charge.

The charges were, however, reduced to 22.

Three companies — Cluster Logistic Limited, Kangolo Dynamic Cleaning Limited, and Drew Investment & Construction Company Limited–were also joined in the charge preferred against Oronsaye by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The EFCC alleged that between 2010 and 2011, the defendants had used the firms to divert public funds.

Adopting his final address at the court session on January 19, Oronsaye, through his counsel, Ade Okeanya-inneh, had asked the court to dismiss the charge against him.

He submitted that the EFCC had failed to show sufficient evidence to support its case.

However, the EFCC, represented by Oluwaleke Atolagbe, requested that the defendants be found guilty based on the testimony of 21 witnesses.