Court acquits Oronsaye of ‘N190m fraud’ charges

By
Friday Ajagunna
-
0
Oronsaye
Oronsaye

A federal high court in Abuja has discharged and acquitted Stephen Oronsaye, former head of service of the federation, of the N190 million fraud charge levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to NAN, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that the prosecution failed to provide enough evidence to warrant Oronsaye’s conviction.

Oronsaye was arraigned alongside Osarenkhoe Afe, managing director of Fedrick Hamilton Global Services Limited, on a 49-count charge.

The charges were, however, reduced to 22.

Three companies — Cluster Logistic Limited, Kangolo Dynamic Cleaning Limited, and Drew Investment & Construction Company Limited–were also joined in the charge preferred against Oronsaye by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The EFCC alleged that between 2010 and 2011, the defendants had used the firms to divert public funds.

Adopting his final address at the court session on January 19, Oronsaye, through his counsel, Ade Okeanya-inneh, had asked the court to dismiss the charge against him.

He submitted that the EFCC had failed to show sufficient evidence to support its case.

However, the EFCC, represented by Oluwaleke Atolagbe, requested that the defendants be found guilty based on the testimony of 21 witnesses.

Previous articleWe will back efforts to tackle mental health challenges, NDDC boss 
Next articlePresident Tinubu restates commitment to reviving health sector

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.