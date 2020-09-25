Court asks NLC, TUC to suspend nationwide strike

The National Industrial Court has ordered the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) not to embark on the nationwide strike scheduled for Monday.

Both unions had enjoined workers to embark on an indefinite strike pending when the federal government reverts to the old pump price of petrol and adjust the electricity tariff.

However, ruling on an ex parte application filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Peace and Unity Ambassadors Association, Ibrahim Galadima, a judge, granted an interim order restraining the unions from embarking on strike.

The judge also restrained the unions, their officers, affiliates, privies from disrupting, restraining, picketing or preventing the workers or its affiliates or ordinary Nigerians from “accessing their offices to carry out their legitimate duties on the 28th September 2020 or any other date”.

Also granted is an order compelling the inspector-general of police and the director-general, Department of State Services (DSS) to provide protection for workers “engaged in their legitimate duties from any form of harassment, intimidation and bullying by the officers, agents or privies of the unions pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice”.