Court docks Ogun former NLC boss

Former Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Ogun State, Niyi Osoba and his associate, Lukman Ejalonibu have been arraigned at the Magistrate’s Court in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

They were arraigned on Wednesday before by the Police based on the complaints lodged against them by Austin Oniyokor, the Media Adviser to Senator Buruji Kashamu, alleging threats to life when he replied their various publications wherein they assassinated the character of his principal.

Immediately the case was called, counsel to both parties announced their appearance.

Apart from the Police prosecutor, Oniyokor’s private counsel, Mr. Tunde Ologunde and his team, were also in court to hold watching brief on behalf of their client.

The four-count charges were read to the defendants who pleaded not guilty.

Defence counsel prayed the court to grant them bail on liberal terms because of their status within Ijebu Ode.

But, the Prosecution counsel opposed the bail application, saying their status in the society was unknown to law.

After taking arguments from both the prosecution and defence counsel, the court granted the defendants bail with two sureties to the tune of N500,000 each with evidence of tax payment and a developed property within the jurisdiction of the court which are to be verified by the court officials.

The court ordered that the defendants should be remanded at the Ijebu Ode Area Command of the Police pending when the bail conditions are perfected, and adjourned till 2nd of July, 2020.