Court halts agency from investigating Sanusi

The Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Friday has granted an interim injunction restraining the Kano state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission from Investigating the Emir Muhammad Sanusi II over alleged land deals.

The presiding Judge, Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa, who granted an interim order directing parties to maintain status-quo pending hearing and determination of the substantive suit brought before him by the Plaintiff, Emir Muhammad Sanusi.

That the Respondents are to be served with the order of this Honourable court made in this suit and other processes through the 1st Respondent.

Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Chairman of the Anti Corruption Commission Muhyi Magaji, Attorney General Ibrahim Mukhtar and Governor of Kano state Abdullahi Ganduje were joined in the suit as Defendant.

Counsel for the Emir Nuraini Jimoh moved for the experte order motion which the court granted asking parties to maintain status.

The court then fixed March 18 for hearing In the matter.

The commission had extended an invitation to the emir to appear on Monday 9th of March in respect of alleged land deals.