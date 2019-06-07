Court orders NBC to reopen AIT, Raypower

A federal high court sitting in Abuja has nullified the suspension of the licences of African Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower.

Inyang Ekwo, the presiding judge, gave the order on Friday.

DAAR Communications, owners of AIT and Raypower, had on May 31, filed a suit to prevent sanctions from the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

This followed some warning letters received from the regulatory agency on May 27.

In the suit filed through Mike Ozekhome, its counsel, DAAR Communications, owners of AIT and Raypower, sought an order “restraining the defendants from blocking, jamming, stopping removing from air and/or interfering with the air waves of the plaintiff/applicant (Daar Plc) in any way and manner howsoever called from invading the premises of the plaintiff/applicant (Daar Plc) or closing down, viet armis, the said premises, its operations or broadcast services, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed along with this application.”

But on Thursday, NBC suspended the stations indefinitely, citing violation of its code.

In his ruling, Ekwo asked NBC and the stations to maintain the status quo as of May 31 when the suit was filed.

He also ordered the NBC and the ministry of information to appear on Thursday and show cause why the motion on notice challenging the commission should not be granted.