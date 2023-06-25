Court restrains Abba Yusuf from demolishing resident’s property

A federal high court sitting in Kano has restrained the state government from further demolition of some structures located along BUK road in the state.



S.A. Amobeda, the presiding judge, on Friday, granted the ex-parte motion instituted by Saminu Muhammadu, a Kano resident, through his lawyer.

Amobeda restrained Abba Yusuf, governor of Kano, and agents of the state from the planned demolition of the applicant’s property sited at 41 and 43 Salanta, along BUK road, Kano.

“That order of this court is hereby made in the interim, restraining the respondents by themselves, agents, servant or proxies whatsoever called from encroaching, trespassing, entering, invading, demolishing or revoking the applicant’s titles or doing any other act in respect of the applicant’s property, No. 41 and 43 situate at Salanta, along BUK road, Kano, covered by certificate of occupancy, No. KNMLO8228 and certificate of occupancy no. KNMLO8229, pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion,” the order read.

“That order of this honourable court is hereby made granting leave to the bailiff of this court to serve the 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th respondents with all processes and all subsequent processes in this suit through any staff or officer in the office of the 1st and 2nd respondents and deeming the service valid, personal and proper.

“That order of this honourable court is made granting leave to the bailiff of this court to serve the 7th and 8th respondents with all processes and all subsequent processes in this suit through the office of the 9th respondent and deeming the service as valid, personal, and proper.”

Those joined in the suit were the governor of Kano, attorney-general of the state, the solicitor-general of the state, Kano state government, and the Kano State Bureau for Land Management.

Others were Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority, inspector-general of police, Nigeria Police Force, commissioner of police, commandant general of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

After the hearing of the motion, Nasiru Aliyu, the applicant’s counsel, pleaded for accelerated hearing.

The judge adjourned the case to July 10 for hearing.

Since he assumed office on May 29, the Kano governor has been demolishing structures “illegally” built and approved by the previous administration.

Yusuf had said the demolition exercise was part of the fulfillment of his campaign promise to “restore” the urban development master-plan of the city.