Court restrains Obaseki from participating in PDP Guber primary

There appears to be fresh trouble for embattled Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki as he battles to secure a second term.

Justice E.A. Obile of the federal high court sitting in Port Harcourt on Monday restrained the Edo governor from participating in the PDP governorship primary election billed to hold on Thursday, June 25.

A member of the House of Representatives and a governorship aspirant, Hon Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, instituted the suit.

The lawmaker wants the court to stop Obaseki, insisting that he failed to obtain PDP nomination form and participate in the screening exercise within the stipulated time frame.

After hearing the motion exparte dated June 22, 2020, Justice Obile ordered that the status quo be maintained pending the hearing of motion on notice.

Governor Obaseki recently dumped the APC that brought him to office for the opposition PDP. He has however, obtained waiver from the PDP headquarters to participate in the Edo governorship primary.