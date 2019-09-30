Court sends Sowore back to DSS custody

A federal high court in Abuja has remanded Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow Movement, in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The activist has been in detention since August 3 when he was arrested in Lagos.

A court had earlier granted him bail but the secret police refused to release him.

On Monday, he was arraigned on a 7-count charge of felony brought against him and Olawale Bakare, his co-defendant, by the federal government.

The duo pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Olumide Fusika, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Sowore’s counsel, had asked the court to allow his client enjoy the bail earlier granted to him.

But Ijeoma Ojukwu, the presiding judge, refused, ordering that Sowore and Bakare should return to DSS custody pending Friday when she would hear their application for bail.

More to follow…