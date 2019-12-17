Court summons AGF, DSS DG over Sowore’s rearrest

A federal high court in Abuja has summoned Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), and Yusuf Bichi, director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), over the re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore.

The court asked them to appear before it on Monday, December 23, for the unlawful arrest and detention of Sowore, pro-democracy activist.

Inyang Ekwo, the judge, gave the order on Tuesday, following an application filed by Marshal Abubakar, a counsel in Sowore’s legal team, seeking an order for the release of the detained activist.

Sowore and Olawale Bakare, his co-accused, were arrested in August.

The DSS preferred a seven-count charge of treasonable felony, money laundering and of insulting the president against them.

On December 6, agents of the secret service forcibly entered the courtroom of Ijeoma Ojukwu, a judge of the federal high court, Abuja, to rearrest Sowore — less than 24 hours after he was released.

But the DSS denied the allegation that it invaded the court to effect an arrest.

On December 13, the AGF asked the DSS to transfer the case file of the defendants to his office to ensure a speedy dispensation of justice in the matter.

During the court session on Tuesday, Malami sought to make a fresh application marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1409/2019.

The judge acknowledged the court processes filed, but he adjourned until Monday to hear the application.

He asked the deputy court registrar to notify the AGF and DSS DG of the proceedings and of the order made.