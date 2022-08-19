Court To Hear Tinubu’s Certificate Forgery Case in October

A Federal High Court (FHC) in Abuja has fixed October 12 for the hearing of the petition seeking the disqualification of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from the 2023 elections on alleged irregularities in the documents he submitted to the authorities, including his certificates.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu fixed the date on Thursday, to afford parties in the suit ample chance of completing filing of their processes, including exchanging same as stipulated by law before the adjourned date.

However, during the proceedings, counsel for Action Alliance (AA) which instituted the suit, Ukpai Ukairo, informed the court that he just received the Notice of Preliminary Objection from Tinubu asking the court not to entertain the case against him on various grounds.

In the objection, Tinubu averred that the certificate forgery suit against him could be traced to the 1999 electoral forms he submitted to the then electoral body.

He wants the court to uphold that the report of the Lagos State House of Assembly which probed him on the alleged certificate forgery is the main foundation of the fresh suit and hence, has become statute barred.

Ukairo, expressed his readiness to address the court on the claims of the former Lagos State Governor especially on the statute barred position, at subsequent proceedings.

He submitted to the Judge that Tinubu’s voiced claims through his counsel must be made formally and served on him before he can respond appropriately.

The 1st defendant in the suit, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) sought time to respond, but the APC was not represented in court despite proof of service of the suit on it.

Subsequently, the Judge adjourned the matter till October 12, for the parties to put their houses in order for proper hearing of the alleged certificate forgery suit.

In addition, Egwuatu ordered the plaintiff to be ready to call its witnesses on the adjourned date so as to establish his case against the defendant.

Recall that the AA on June 21 petitioned a FHC to restrain the INEC from including the name of the APC in the ballot of the 2023 presidential election.

Recall that the plaintiff in the Writ of Summon marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/954/2022, predicated its request on the claim that both the APC and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu are not qualified to participate in the 2023 presidential election on alleged forgery committed by Tinubu in 1999.

In the bid to fortify his defence, Tinubu has hired Babatunde Ogala (SAN).