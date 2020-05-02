COVID-19: 3,000 primary health workers redeployed in Kano

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), says 3, 000 primary healthcare workers in Kano state have been redeployed to fight against COVID-19.

With 219 cases as of April 30, Kano is the state with the highest number of cases after Lagos.

At the presidential task force briefing on Friday, Mustapha who is the head of the committee said the team of the 3, 000 workers is being out together by the United Nations though the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“I wish to inform you that our response to the situation in Kano state is producing expected outcomes since testing was ramped up,” he said.

“The state task force in collaboration with our team have also expanded contact tracing and isolation.

“A lot of emphases are being placed on the training of different categories of manpower – medical, nursing, cleaners, etc, the building of capacity for coordination and care management and supply chain. We are also putting together a structure from the presidential task force team to provide support on a full-time basis.

“The United Nations system coordinated by the World Health Organisation is also putting together a search team and repurposing 3,000 community informants from the Primary Healthcare in Kano State to strengthen the coordination of COVID-19 at state and local government levels.

“Although the spike in numbers coming out of Kano is a bit worrisome, global trends showed that such indicates discovery of previously undetected cases and creates greater opportunities for detection and isolation, care and management.”