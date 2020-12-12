COVID-19: After Sanwo-Olu, el-Rufai goes into self-isolation

Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, has gone into isolation as family members and senior government officials around him have tested positive for COVID-19.

The development comes after Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, went into isolation after one of his aides tested positive for COVID-19.

In a broadcast on Saturday, el-Rufai said he went into isolation pending when a COVID-19 test will be conducted on Sunday.

“I have been notified of more positive Covid-19 test results of persons close to me, including an immediate family member and senior officials of the Kaduna state government,” he said.

“I am therefore in self-isolation and hope to be tested by Sunday. This is purely a precautionary move that complies with the standard Covid-19 protocols. There will be another update when the test results are ready.

“I appeal to every resident of Kaduna State to observe and abide by the preventive protocols against Covid-19, especially wearing facemasks, avoiding large gatherings, practising physical distancing and washing their hands regularly.”

The governor had tested positive for the virus in March but recovered after less than a month in isolation.

There has been a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the country breaking a new record on its daily count, on Friday, when 796 new cases were recorded in 15 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Health authorities have issued warnings about the possibility of a second wave of the pandemic.

On Thursday, the federal government directed COVID-19 treatment centres across the country to prepare for reopening.

Some of the centres were shut after the country recorded a decline in cases.