COVID-19: Buhari lauds Dangote Foundation’s donation of N200m

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) for donating the handsome sum of N200 million to assist in combating the influx of Covid-19 into the country.

The President recalls that the organization had in the past donated N1 billion to tackle Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Africa, commending such public spiritedness to other well-to-do individuals and groups.

According to President Buhari, “Hand in hand, standing shoulder to shoulder, we can confront our challenges as a country. This is a path for us all to follow as a people.”

He uses the opportunity to reiterate his earlier charge that Nigerians should take the necessary hygiene precautions, rather than panic about the Covid-19, after discovery of the index case in the country last week.

The President says government, at various levels, is poised to ensure that the country and her people remain safe from the virus, which is spreading rapidly in many parts of the world.