COVID-19 case confirmed at University of Calabar Teaching Hospital

Ikpeme Ikpeme, chief medical director of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), says a patient tested positive for COVID-19 in the hospital.

The government of Cross River has maintained that the state is free of COVID-19 despite the symptoms shown by some patients in the state.

Last week, Godwin Akwaji, lawmaker representing Obudu constituency at the Cross River house of assembly, died at UCTH after showing symptoms of COVID-19.

In a circular, Ikpeme asked staff to avoid exposing themselves to the disease.

He said a patient had tested positive during random tests carried out within the hospital.

Ikpeme said the patient, whose identity was not disclosed, had been discharged after recovering from the disease.

Professor Ikpeme added that the UCTH Management has been in direct contact with the Director General, NCDC and NCDC has approved the Hospital as an independent test centre.

“The implication of this is that, henceforth, we do not need to pass samples through the Epidemiology Unit of the State as was the case before.”

Ikpeme, who advised the staff of the hospital to adhere strictly to the guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said the agency had approved UCTH as a test centre.

