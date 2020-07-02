COVID-19 cases rise above 400,000 in Africa, but 48% have recovered

A total of 403,692 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in 54 countries in Africa.

This is according to data released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) regional office in Brazzaville, Congo, on Wednesday.

The data released via the agency’s Twitter account showed that more than 190,000 people have recovered in the continent, representing an estimated 48 percent of the total figure.

The global health agency said 10,126 deaths have been confirmed, representing a fatality rate of two percent.

“Over 400,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 190,000 recoveries & 10,000 deaths,” the tweet read.

The continent recorded over 13,000 cases in 24 hours as 390,664 samples were confirmed positive on Tuesday.

South Africa ranks first as the country with the highest number of cases in Africa, with 151,209 cases and 2,657 deaths.

The country is followed by Egypt with 68,311 cases and 2,953 deaths.

Nigeria ranks third with 25,694 cases and 590 deaths.

Lesotho has the least number with 27 cases, followed by Gambia with 49 cases and Seychelles with 81 cases.

Eritrea, Lesotho, Namibia, Seychelles, and Uganda are the only countries in Africa that have not recorded any COVID-19 death.

Globally, over 10.6 million cases have been recorded but more than 5.8 million patients have recovered from the infection.