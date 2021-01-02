COVID-19: FG releases details of 100 banned passengers

The Federal Government has released the passport numbers of 100 travellers who failed to undergo the compulsory COVID-19 test after returning into the country.

“The PTF has placed travel restrictions on the first 100 passengers for non-compliance to the mandatory Day 7 post-arrival COVID-19 test,” the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 tweeted on Saturday.

It said the restrictions started from January 1, 2021, and would last till June 30, 2021.

The PTF also said the defaulting passengers have been notified and will be prevented from travelling out of the country during the period.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, had earlier in the week said the affected travellers would be published before the end of the week.

Nigeria has recorded over 85,000 Covid infections including more than 1,200 associated fatalities, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The country, which battles the second wave of the pandemic, is also mulling travel restrictions on flights from the United Kingdom and South Africa to curb the new strain of the virus.