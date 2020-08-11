COVID-19 is a fantastic phenomenon, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described COVID-19 as a “fantastic phenomenon”.

Speaking when he hosted governors from the north-east on Monday, the president said the pandemic has affected the finances of the country.

Governors from the region and service chiefs met with the president over the attacks of the Boko Haram sect.

The president asked the army to do more in terms of security, saying Nigerians have a lot of expectations from the military.

“We have a problem; problem of resources, problem of security, and you know what we inherited and the people of north-east will appreciate what this administration has done,” he said.

“The general report I’m getting other than the conventional one from the intelligence sources is the army should do better and this is the truth. It is so often and coming to me that I have to believe it.

“I listened to your representation – the governor (Borno) who is on the hot spot now in the north-east; Adamawa, Bauchi and the rest of them are enjoying peace.

“I hope they are respecting the sacrifice made by the military. So, Borno, I’m not surprised they made you the chairman because you’re the one really in trouble. I assure you that the government is doing its best. Lack of resources…. is very hard.

“COVID-19 is a phenomenon. It has no respect for colour; you can’t smell it; you can’t see it; you can’t hear it. America and us are the same; it’s a fantastic phenomenon. I think we should all go back to God.”

The president also lamented over the insecurity in the north-east, assuring the governors that his administration will not relent in its pursuit for peace.

“I assure you north-east governors, especially the governor of Borno, that we go to bed and we wake up thinking about you and how to secure our country because that is the fundamental responsibility of our government – security – and our party, we recognise this.

“We campaigned on three fundamental issues – security, economy and fighting corruption. Nigerians, we thank God, understood us and voted us in.

“In 2019, we went round the whole country saying the same thing and apologising for not doing better but we’re doing our best. I think Nigerians believed us – and we did our best.”