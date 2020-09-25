COVID-19 is a sign that God is not happy with us, says Aisha Buhari

Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, says the COVID-19 pandemic is a sign that God is not happy with the world.

She said this on Friday at the national mosque, during a public lecture to mark Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary.

While calling for more efforts to ensure that the country succeeds in the fight against the pandemic, she urged Nigerians to offer special prayers for peace, progress and sustainable development as the country marks its 60th independence anniversary.

“The world is no longer the same as a result of the pandemic and the pandemic is a sign that almighty God is not happy with us,” she said.

“We need to pray for forgiveness. I think we have no choice than to continue asking for forgiveness from almighty Allah.”

According to NAN, the first lady urged Nigerians to continue to support the efforts of the present administration to ensure better welfare for citizens.

“The president cannot do it alone. He needs the support and cooperation of all Nigerians, including his appointees, to go in line with his change mantra,” she said.

Also in attendance at the mosque were Turai Yar’Adua, former first lady of Nigeria; Hajo Sani, senior special assistant to the president on women affairs and administration; Mairo Al-Makura, wife of former Nasarawa state governor, and Asmau Yari, wife of former Zamfara governor.