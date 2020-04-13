COVID-19: It’ll be careless to relax too soon, says Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has advised governments and individuals to remain on guard in the fight against coronavirus.

The 78-year-old cleric said it would be unwise to relax efforts put in place to fight the pandemic because it was yet to be over.

Adeboye made this known in his Easter Message titled ‘A New Beginning.’

In his message, which was broadcast live through the church’s Channel, DOVE TV, the cleric said God is still in control while assuring that the pandemic would be over in no time.

He said, “I want to bring good news to someone. I want to tell you my God is not dead; He is alive. Not only is He alive, but He is also in control.

“If you have any doubt at all, the situation in the recent past should show you clearly that He is in control. I want to also advise that we remain on our guard.

“It will be unwise to relax too soon. And when I say relax, I am not talking about being anxious, I’m talking about becoming careless.

“We are not out of the woods yet but we will be. And it won’t be too long but until the whole world has had a compulsory holiday.”

With a global record of over 1.5 million coronavirus cases and thousands of deaths, most countries all over the world are on lockdown, as part of measures to enforce social distancing to break the cycle of transmission of the novel virus.

The 14-day coronavirus lockdown of the Federal Government in Lagos and Ogun States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory, enters day 13 on Sunday.

Some state governments, especially those that have recorded COVID-19 cases, have also declared lockdown in their territories.

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), in a statement on Saturday through his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, had advised Nigerians to continue staying at home and keep observing the social distancing rule.

As of the time of filing this report, there are over 300 infections in Nigeria with ten attendant deaths while about 70 patients have recovered from the virus.