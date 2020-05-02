COVID-19: Lagos asks govt offices to reopen on Monday

The Lagos state government has directed government offices and establishments to re-open on Monday.

In a statement on Friday, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the state head of service, said Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor, approved the reopening of the public offices as a way of gradually easing the lockdown in the state.

He said officials on grade levels 12 and below will continue working from home, while the sick ones are advised to stay away from the office.

“Officers on Grade Levels 12 and below must continue working from home, unless otherwise directed by their Accounting Officers, with the exception of Frontline Responders and other essential Health Workers, irrespective of Grade, as well as Enforcement Agencies,” Muri-Okunola said.

“Accounting Officers to carry out a Needs Assessment of critical Staff, identify essential Officers and draw up a Flexible Work Roster for Officers on Grade Levels 13 and above, in compliance with the Physical Distancing Principle as stated by the World Health Organisation.

“The Secretariat and other Government Establishments would remain shut to members of the public and non-staff who are advised to conduct their affairs through other channels such as telephone, emails and online platforms.”

Muri-Okunola urged all public officials to abide by the dusk-to-dawn curfew put in place by the governor, while the government offices should provide liquid soap with water at the entrance of their offices.