COVID-19: Lagos low death rate divine, says Sanwo-Olu

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said residents should be thankful to God for the less than two per cent fatality rate of COVID-19 in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said 10 to 15 per cent of people who contracted the virus were initially projected to die, adding that God, however, prevented that from happening.

The governor spoke on Monday at the official opening of the second Session of the 34th Synod of the Diocese of Lagos, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) at Our Saviour’s Church, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

He said, “It was said that we would be taking dead bodies on the streets. But thank Almighty God, He kept all of us during the COVID-19 pandemic. We had less than two per cent of fatality in Lagos, when the statistics had projected we would have 10 to 15 per cent.

“What we preach and heard in the Bible is here with us in today’s reality. COVID-19 has shown us in reality that we need to pray and this is why we will continue to pray in Lagos State. We need to serve wherever we find ourselves. Whatever we found our hands to do, let us do it well. Let us do it for the best of intentions because we do not know who is watching. And of course, we need to grow.”

The Diocesan and Missioner of the Diocese of Lagos, Rt. Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye, who described Sanwo-Olu as result oriented, said the governor had approved the construction of the road leading to the Centenary City of the diocese and mobilised contractors to move to site.

As of September 5, 2020, Lagos had a total of 18,335 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 204 people dead.