COVID-19: Lagos records 118 cases, discharges 93 patients

The Lagos State Government has discharged 93 more coronavirus patients upon treatment and recovery.

This was as the state reported 118 new infections on Sunday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the state to 10,144 including 1,592 total discharged patients and 126 associated deaths.

Announcing the new recoveries on Sunday, the state Health Ministry tweeted, “Today, 93 fully recovered COVID19 patients; 16 females and 77 males including 11 foreign nationals were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 11 from Agidingbi, 22 from Gbagada, 36 from Lekki, 8 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 9 from Onikan and 7 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID19.”

Also, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced on Sunday that 490 cases were recorded in 20 states including Lagos.

It stated, “On the 28th of June 2020, 490 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 24567 cases have been confirmed, 9007 cases have been discharged and 565 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 490 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos (118), Delta (84), Ebonyi (68), FCT (56), Plateau (39), Edo (29), Katsina (21), Imo (13), Ondo (12), Adamawa (11), Osun (8), Ogun (8), Rivers (6), Kano (5), Enugu (3), Bauchi (3), Akwa Ibom (3), Kogi (1), Oyo (1), Bayelsa (1)”