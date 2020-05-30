COVID-19: Lagos records 21 recoveries, three deaths

Lagos State has discharged 21 coronavirus patients, The state also recorded three more COVID-19 fatalities, according to the state Health Ministry on Saturday.

It said in a statement that 15 of the discharged patients were males while six were females, noting that they tested negative twice for the virus upon treatment at the state isolation centres.

“21 COVID-19 patients; 6 females and 15 males including a foreign national have been discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 6 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; 11 from Onikan; 3 from Agidingbi and 1 from Gbagada Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative for COVID-19.

“This brings to 875, the number of COVID-19 discharged cases in Lagos now. 3 additional COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Lagos bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 50,” it tweeted.