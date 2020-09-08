COVID-19: NCDC confirms 155 new infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 155 new coronavirus infections across the country.

According to the agency’s update for September 7, 2020, the new cases were recorded in 15 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

According to the breakdown, Lagos topped the list of states with 42 new positive samples, followed by Plateau with 25, and Rivers with 16.

The number of discharged patients recorded an increase over the past 24 hours, compared to Sunday when 91 patients were confirmed to have recovered from COVID-19.

With 218 patients discharged on Monday, a total of 43,231 people have now recovered across the 36 states and the FCT.

Four patients were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Monday, increasing the fatality toll to 1,061.

Meanwhile, Sokoto is the latest state to currently have no active case, following the discharge of all its patients; Kogi, Yobe and Zamfara currently have no positive COVID-19 infection.

Out of a total of 55,160 confirmed cases, 10,868 are still active.

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to ensure necessary preparation in the event of another pandemic, Tedros Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), says there must be commitment by countries to developing the health sector.

He said this at a media briefing on COVID-19, held on Monday.

“COVID-19 is teaching all of us many lessons. One of them is that health is not a luxury item for those who can afford it; it’s a necessity, and a human right,” he said.

“Public health is the foundation of social, economic and political stability. That means investing in population-based services for preventing, detecting and responding to disease.

“This will not be the last pandemic. History teaches us that outbreaks and pandemics are a fact of life. But when the next pandemic comes, the world must be ready – more ready than it was this time.”