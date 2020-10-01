COVID-19: NIDCOM holds webinar to address concerns of Nigerians in Diaspora travelling home

In order to address issues and concerns raised by travellers encountered at various International airports in Nigeria during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nigerians in Diaspora

Commission (NIDCOM) is organising a conversation with Dr Sani Aliyu, the Coordinator, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid 19.

The webinar will provide an opportunity for travellers coming in from abroad to share their experiences and get answers to whatever issues they want addressed.

In a statement from Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head, Media and Public Relations Unit of NIDCOM, stated that the virtual event will hold on Saturday, Oct 3, 2020 from 3pm Nigeria/UK time, 10am ET/ and 7am PT USA and attend to all issues.

To join the conversation, all interested members of the public should

*REGISTER at* : https://nidcom.gov.ng/covid

After registering, they will receive a confirmation email containing

information about joining the webinar.

The webinar is necessitated due to lot of concerns and complaints on

traveling protocols to Nigeria during the Covid -19 lockdown.

The statement added that the webinar, which will be a no holds barred

discussion, where all issues will be thoroughly discussed with solutions

preferred, is the first of its kind since the inauguration of PTF

committee.