COVID-19: Ogun NOA begins advocacy visits, charges people to take responsibility

The Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Ogun State, Pastor Sola Babalola has said that it was high time Nigerians began to take responsibility and adhere strictly to guidelines put in place to stem the tide of Covid-19 pandemic.

Pastor Sola Babalola said that it was disheartening to observe that many Nigerians still go about with no regard to Covid-19 health guidelines such as wearing of facemasks, maintaining physical distancing, washing their hands among others saying that this lackadaisical attitude must have contributed to the rise in Covid-19 cases in the country.

The Director said that it was even more sad that many Nigerians still don’t believe that this pandemic was real or that it was a scam while some only believed that Covid-19 only afflict the affluent in the society.

Pastor Babalola said that it was against the backdrop of these several misconceptions and carefree attitude of Nigerians towards defeating this viral disease that the management of NOA had since embark on advocacy visit to stakeholders such as women groups, religious leaders, youth groups, transporters among others preaching to them the reality of the pandemic and the need for everyone to abide by the health guidelines formulated to halt the march of the plague.

The NOA Director made this disclosure during one of the advocacy visits of the agency to the Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Ogun state council on Tuesday.

Babalola revealed that “we have found out that number of people having Covid-19 has jumped up after the lockdown. This is due to increase in community transmission and this is largely because our people have refused to take responsibility, they are not following the Covid-19 health guidelines such as wearing of facemasks among others.

“It’s on this wise that the agency decided to approach stakeholders such as women groups, transporters, artisans, religious leaders, media among others with the gospel of reality of this viral disease. We are talking to them to take responsibility and adhere to all the rules like wearing of facemasks, maintaining physical distancing, washing of hands with soap, use of sanitizers among others to defeat this virus.

“We have also urged them to be Apostle of kick out Covid-19, join force with the government to send this pandemic packing and of course help to also talk to their members to take responsibility. We have identified media as very key in this advocacy stage and it is our belief that you will help us the more to spread this message that as an individual, we must play our role very well to defeat this virus”

Responding, the Chairman, Correspondents’ Chapel, Ogun NUJ, Comr Wale Adewunmi lauded NOA for the initiative saying that indeed, all hands must be on deck to win the war against Covid-19 in the country.

Adewunmi said that as partners in progress, the management of NOA could always rely on the robust support of the Correspondents’Chapel towards pushing out necessary information that would make members of the public to join hands with the government in fighting off this disease that has killed over 800 Nigerians in the last four months.