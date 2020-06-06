COVID-19: Ogun to open religious centres soon

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has said that the State will consider the proposals for the reopening of the worship centres very soon.

Speaking on the update and efforts to combat covid-19 pandemic held at the Governors Office in Okemosan Abeokuta, Gov. Abiodun said a sub committee to look into the proposals for the reopening of the religious centers will consider different memoranda submitted by the religious organisations

He submitted that he had indicated that “we would engage the religious leaders to work out modalities for gradual lifting of restrictions on religious activities”.

“The engagement process has commenced. Indeed, we have invited and received written submissions from both the Christian Association of Nigeria and the League of Imams and Alfas on their suggestions on how the restrictions on places of worship can be relaxed.

“Subsequent to the submissions, the representatives of the two religious bodies also jointly held meetings with high-level representatives of government to discuss the submissions. This is in line with our inclusive approach to governance”.

“We believe that the approach will ensure that the final decisions that will be arrived at will enjoy the buy-in and ownership of the religious leaders who will in turn communicate these to their respective congregations.