COVID-19: Olori Janet Afolabi donates face masks to School for the Blind

Olori Janet Afolabi, Queen of Apomuland and Publisher of Scroll Report online magazine, has donated 100 face masks to Government Special School for the Blind, Ikere Ekiti in Ekiti State.

The school Principal, Omojala Adewale, received the face masks from Mercy Aderiyi, who volunteered to deliver them.

Olori Afolabi said the act of kindness was part of her effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, which has been described as the world’s largest emergency.

She advised that the rules of COVID-19 should be obeyed, encouraging people to wash their hands regularly and maintain social distancing, especially in over crowded communities.