COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu directs GL 14 and below to work at home till Jan. 18

Following the increase in recorded cases of coronavirus in Lagos State, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed all State Public Servants on Grade Levels 14 and below to continue working from home till Monday, January 18, 2021.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who said the directive excludes essential duty staff, as well as first responders, enjoined all public servants to stay safe and keep adhering to all COVID-19 protocols in order to rid the State of the pandemic in the shortest possible time.

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s directive was contained in a circular issued by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola to members of the State Executive Council and all heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies on Sunday.

The circular entitled “Re: Stemming the tide of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic” also stated that the Year 2021 First Work Day Prayer Session for all public servants in Lagos State would be held virtually on Monday January 4.

“Sequel to Head of Service Circular Ref. No: CIR/HOS/’20/Vol.1/139 of 18th December, 2020 on stemming the tide of the second wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic in the State, it is hereby notified for general information that Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has further directed all State Public Servants on Grade Levels 14 and below to continue working from home till Monday, 18th January 2021. Expectedly, the directive excludes Essential Duty Staff, as well as First Responders.

“Furthermore, while wishing all Staff, a prosperous and fulfilling Year, please be informed that the Y2021 First Work Day Prayer Session for all Public Servants in Lagos State shall be held in line with tradition on Monday 4th January, 2020. However, in keeping with COVID-19 Protocols, the session shall be held via zoom and live streamed on facebook.

“In addition, all Public Servants are enjoined to stay safe and to keep adhering to all COVID-19 Protocols in order to rid the State of the Pandemic in the shortest possible time.

“All Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies are urged to note the contents of this Circular for compliance and give it the deserved Service-wide publicity,” the circular stated.