COVID-19 second wave: 16 out of every 100 samples tested positive, says PTF

Boss Mustapha, chairman of the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19, says within one week since Nigeria entered the second wave of infections in December, 16 out of every 100 tests returned positive.

Within the past two weeks that the daily count of COVID-19 cases recorded a significant rise — increasing to more than 1,000 cases within a 24-hour period — the country has recorded over 10,000 new infections.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, the PTF chairman emphasised the need for Nigerians to take personal responsibility to prevent the spread of the virus.

He noted that the health sector is facing challenges, considering the spike in infections especially among younger people, and called for strict adherence to the guidelines for limiting spread.

“The New Year (2021) is just three days ahead of us and we wish to remind you that in addition to the non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) and the hope given by the arrival of vaccines, commitment to personal survival and compliance with protocols will remain critical. We urge Nigerians to make this part of their New Year resolutions,” Mustapha said.

“Our national response is passing through a challenging phase due to the seriousness of the second wave of infections in Nigeria. Week 52 has so far given us the highest number of infections, in a single week, to date. Our TPR analysis shows that 16 out of every 100 tests carried out are positive.

“We are also seeing increasing transmission among younger people and this is not considered good and safe. We must, therefore, exercise utmost restraint by taking responsibility.”