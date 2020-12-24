Criminals plotting to attack churches, mosques in Lagos

Hakeem Odumosu, commissioner of police in Lagos, says the command has received intelligence on plot to attack churches and mosques during yuletide.

Odumosu spoke while responding to questions at a briefing in Lagos on Wednesday.

The police commissioner was asked to comment on the security alert released by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday.

The DSS had raised the alarm over a plot to carry out violent attacks on public places and vulnerable points during the yuletide.

The agency had asked Nigerians to be on the alert, saying it is collaborating with other agencies for the protection of lives and property.

Speaking on the development, Odumosu said the intelligence came from Abuja and that the police force is already taking steps to ensure that the sinister plot is “nipped in the bud”.

He also said the force has identified vulnerable areas in the state and made adequate deployment to forestall any attack.

“The intelligence report came out and specifically said that churches and mosques are targets of the attacks,” Odumosu said.

“We are working on that, everyone should rest assured that there is adequate security and they go about their lawful businesses without fear.”