Dabiri-Erewa Applauds Gov Fayemi on the Approval of Ekiti Diaspora Livestock Production Project

Hon. (Dr) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has commended Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State for giving approval of a 250- hectares of land in Irele Ekiti for a livestock production farming for Ekiti Diaspora Forum.

In a statement issued in Abuja by the Commission’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said such gesture is worth of emulation as an incentive to encourage the Diasporans back home to invest.

Dabiri-Erewa said that Diasporans in all endeavours are making Nigeria proud home and abroad and are actively involved in investing back home through projects such as the livestock production farming.

Dabiri-Erewa, who referred to Gov. Fayemi as diaspora- friendly

Governor urged other state governors to provide incentives geared towards encouraging Nigerians abroad to come and invest back in the country.

The NIDCOM boss equally implored other Nigerians in the diaspora to emulate the Ekiti indigenes in the Diaspora by identifying developmental projects back home with the state Governments providing enabling environment to thrive.

The immediate past Senior Special Assistant (Diaspora Affairs) to

Ekiti state Governor, Mr Femi Odere had on Monday said the Governor had given final nod for a proposed livestock production farming by the Ekiti Diaspora Forum.

Odere, who facilitated the process, said in a statement that the first phase will be a cattle ranch and a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the project in the state which is known as Ekiti Kete Livestock Development Company Limited by the group has been established and registered.

The initial funding over the three years for the first phase of the

project is expected to be N1 billion.

With this final approval by the governor, the coast is now clear for

the company to sign an MOU with Vietnam-Africa Economic Cooperation Alliance (VAECA) which is going to be the company’s technical partner after which work on the project will begin.