Dabiri-Erewa hails Agunbiade for his exemplary conduct in the US Navy

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has applauded the excellent behaviour of a Nigerian, Lt. Victor Agunbiade of the US Navy for being a good ambassador of Nigeria with his exemplary conduct and outstanding character.

In a congratulatory message, the NIDCOM boss said Agunbiade’s excellent and outstanding behaviour earned him a medal of commendation for his meritorious service from the US Navy.

“It is most commendable that Mr Agunbiade, working with the US Navy, effectively managed its largest cash disbursing office handling $45 million (N17billion) in cash transaction.

“It was learnt that the US Navy said you supervised its fund which accounted for 70 per cent of its overseas disbursing volume without any hitch”, she said.

According to Dabiri- Erewa, Agunbiade earned the honour while serving as cash Disbursing Officer at the Navy’s Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti, between October, 2019, and July 2020.

She added that Agunbiade also managed 100 per cent accountability of $23 million (N8.7 billion) across six rigorous inspections and independent audits with zero discrepancies.

“With this exceptional financial integrity, good accountability, excellent behaviour and dedication to duty, you have reflected great credit upon yourself and upheld the highest traditions of the United

States naval service as well as your country Nigeria”, she stressed.

The NIDCOM boss noted that this is not the first time Agunbiade will be making Nigeria proud with his exemplary character as he was named the Navy’s 2018 Officer Recruiter of the Year, alongside 17 others, and

honoured at the annual Recruiter of the Year ceremony in Washington D.C.,

She said Agunbiade reflects a positive image for Nigeria and Nigerians in the Diaspora. “We are truly proud of you and urge you to continue to extol the virtues and strength of the Nigerian heritage of excellence, honesty, integrity and honour. Your shinning beacon serves as inspiration to the youth of Nigeria”, She said.