Dabiri-Erewa tackles APC for shutting out women on Edo primary committee

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chief executive officer (CEO) of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission ( NIDCOM), has reacted to the composition of the primary election panel of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state.

Hope Uzodinma, governor of Imo, was appointed chairman of the primary election committee after the party conducted screening exercise for its aspirants.

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, and two others were disqualified from contesting the primary election, while three other candidates were cleared.

Osagie Ize-Iyamu, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2016 election, is one of the aspirants cleared to contest the primary.

Ize-Iyamu was cleared alongside Osaro Obazee, who contested a state assembly seat in 2019, and Pius Odubu, a former deputy governor of the state.

The primary election is scheduled for Monday.

In a tweet on Sunday, the APC chapter of Edo announced the arrival of the seven-man committee.

“Members of the Edo State Primary Election Committee led by Hope Uzodimma have arrived Benin City ahead of tomorrow’s exercise,” the tweet read.

In reaction, Dabiri-Erewa expressed surprise over the non-inclusion of a woman on the committee.

“Na wa o. APC. Not a single woman ? Haba !!!” she tweeted.