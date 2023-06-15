The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has raised an alarm that the

Twitter Account of its chairman, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa has been hacked by some unscrupulous elements.

NIDCOM, in a statement by his media aide, Abdurahman Balogun asked the public to disregard any message from the account , as the obvious aim of the hackers is to spread falsehood and fake news in the name of Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to ignore any message from the twitter handle @Abike Dabiri-Erewa until normalcy is hopefully restored.”