Dangote becomes most admired Africa brand for 6th time

The Dangote brand has, for the sixth consecutive year, been adjudged the most admired African brand among top 100 brands on the continent.

The company announced the development in a statement signed by Francis Awowole- Browne, corporate communications personnel, Dangote Group, on Sunday in Lagos.

According It added that the pan-African conglomerate brand was also adjudged as the number one African Pride Brand followed by Ethiopian Airline and MTN respectively.

The statement disclosed that in a newly introduced category, the Dangote brand came second in sustainability, by brands doing good for the people, society and the environment.

“Brand Africa in its statement announcing the ranking, also disclosed UNICEF as the number one NGO and Coca Cola as the number one non-African brand.

“Brand Africa disclosed that Dangote retained the number one spot for the sixth time, in spite of African brands slipping to 14 per cent of the top 100 most admired brands in Africa as non-African brands entrench their position in the continent,” the statement read.

Reacting to the survey, Group Chief, Branding and Communication, Dangote Industries Limited, Anthony Chiejina, said the awards were well deserved.

This, he said, was because the Dangote brand generated strong nationalistic impressions and powerful feelings across the continent in terms of industrialisation, self-sufficiency, prosperity, power and production.

Chiejina stated that this was further strengthened with the recent commissioning of 650,000 bpd Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemical complex which was a huge industrial complex.

“The brand portends the inevitability of Nigerian global ascendancy and a gateway to regional and continental development,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Brand Africa, established in 2010, is an intergenerational movement to inspire a brand-led African renaissance to drive Africa’s competitiveness, connect Africa and create a positive image of the continent.