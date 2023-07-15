Dangote Cement increases capacity with new plants in Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana 

Dangote Cement has concluded plans to expand its production capacity through the construction of a new 6Mt integrated cement plant in Itori, Ogun State.

According to the group managing director, of Dangote Cement, Arvind Pathak, the new plant on completion, will strengthen local production of Dangote Cement in Africa.

Besides, Dangote Cement will soon deploy grinding plants in Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire to ensure cement becomes available in all African countries.

Pathak was speaking at the Closing Gong Ceremony on the Trading Floor of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd (NGX), which also served to introduce him as the new group managing director of Dangote Cement to the dealing members of the Exchange.

He said: “We have successfully completed our 0.4 million tonnes grinding plant in Ghana and are on track to complete our 1.5 million tonnes grinding plant in Cote d’Ivoire. In addition, we are strengthening our local production capacity efforts to meet future demand with a 6Mt integrated cement plant in Itori, Ogun state. The Itori cement plant will increase Nigeria’s capacity to export cement, enabling more diversification and foreign exchange inflows for the economy.

He stated that Dangote Cement is proud of its strong ties with the NGX and will always look forward to embracing new ways to engage and foster this partnership.