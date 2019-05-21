Dangote Foundation donates N200m food items to IDPs in N/East

Dangote Foundation on Monday donated assorted food items worth N200 million to persons displaced by Boko Haram insurgency in northeast.

Zouera Youssoufou, the Managing Director of the Dangote Foundation, disclosed this at the exercise at Bama and Konduga Local Government Areas of Borno.

Youssoufou, represented by Musa Bala, an official of the foundation, disclosed that the gesture was part its 2019 Ramadan feeding programme for displaced persons.

She said that the programme was designed to feed thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the northeast.

“This year the Foundation is making a donation of N200 million worth of food items such as rice, pasta, sugar, salt, semolina, wheat, maize and millet flour.

“A total of 20 trucks of the items have arrived in Maiduguri.

“We want to assure you that the Foundation will cooperate with the committee set up by the state government, to ensure that the distribution process is open and transparent.”

According to her, the Foundation has expended over N7 billion to support IDPs in the past seven years.

But in 2018, Dangote Housing Estate was commissioned in Maiduguri, to augment the efforts of the government in providing shelter for victims of insurgency.

She added that the President of the Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, was passionate about alleviating the sufferings of the displaced persons in the region.

The director further commended Gov. Kashim Shettima over the creation of an enabling environment to enable donors to support the displaced persons.

Shettima lauded the gesture, adding that Dangote was the single largest donor to IDPs after the Federal and State Governments, sequel to humanitarian crisis caused by insurgency in the region.

Shettima, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Usman Durkwa, said the scope of Dangote’s contributions covered many areas, including the provision of food, clothing, rehabilitation and resettlement of displaced persons.

The Chairmen of Bama and Konduga Local Government Areas, Muhammad Tijjani and Bulama Dalori, said the gesture was commendable, adding that it would go a long way to alleviate the sufferings of the displaced persons.

Dolari pledged that the distribution would be fair and transparent.