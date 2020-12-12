Dapo Ojora, Saraki’s brother-in-law, ‘commits suicide’

Dapo Ojora, a Lagos socialite who happens to be a brother-in-law to Bukola Saraki, former senate president, is dead.

The 58-year-old passed away on Friday evening after a gunshot wound he reportedly inflicted on himself.

While there are conflicting accounts as to whether his death was a case of accidental discharge, The Street Journal, which first broke the tragic news, reported that it was a case of suicide.

Dapo is one of the sons of Otunba Ojora, a business mogul, and the elder brother to Toyin Saraki, wife of the ex-senate president.

His death comes a few years after he was reported to have escaped a ghastly power bike accident.

Saraki took to his Twitter page on Saturday morning to confirm the death of his brother-in-law. The ex-senate president said the circumstances surrounding his passing are being investigated by the police.

“We are grateful to the Lagos State Police Command for commencing an investigation into the circumstances of his death, the outcome of which we await,” he wrote in a short statement.

“As we mourn our irreparable and devastating loss, we appreciate the condolence messages and prayers that we have received.

“We seek your understanding that the family be allowed to grieve in private.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course. We ask that you continue to pray for the repose of Adedapo’s soul.”

Friends and well-wishers have also taken to the microblogging platform to pay tributes to Dapo as words of his death spread.

“Devastated to hear about the passing of my brother Dapo Ojora just 9 years after we lost Gbegi his older brother. “I knew Daps for 50 years & we played polo together. He was one of the kindest souls that I ever had the honor of being close to. He was a trailblazer! RIP brother,” Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister for aviation, wrote.