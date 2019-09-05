Dasuki loses case at Sokoto Tribunal

The Governorship, National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal in Sokoto has dismissed the petition of Abdussamad Dasuki challenging the incumbent member, Alhaji Bala Kokani.

Kokani of All Progressive Congress (APC) defeated Dasuki of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 election for Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency in Sokoto state.

Dasuki through his Counsel Dr Garba Tetengi, SAN, led six witnesses to prove alleged electoral malpratice, voters’ intimidation, voilence and non compliance with electoral laws.

Cousel to Kokani Solomon Alimasunya, and that of APC, Nuhu Adamu led one witness and denied all the allegations on behalf of Respondents.

Delivering judgement on Wednesday in Sokoto, the Tribunal Chiarman, Justice Yusuf Muhammad-Ubale said the petitioner had failed to prove his case as to warrant judgement in his favour.

Muhammad-Ubale said the witnesses presented by the petitioner could not relate the happenings and admitted exhibits during their testimonies.

He said persons that physically witnessed the actions ought to be led in evidence as well as actors, when possible, however, in the insitant case petioner led witnesses with “hearsay”.

Justice Muhammad-Ubale said argument on educational qualification of Kakani was withdrawn and accordingly dismissed as well as objection raised by the petitioner on certain documents.

The judge dismissed the petition, and did not award cost to any of the parties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dasuki approached the tribunal to challenge the return of Kokani on the grounds that the election was marred with irregularities.

Speaking to newsmen after judgement, Kokani thanked Allah for victory and urged his supporters to remain calm and support APC government policies.

Meanwhile, the tribunal has upheld the election of Alhaji Ibrahim Al-Mustapha, member representing Wurno/Raba Federal Constituency in Sokoto state.

Al-Mustapha a first timer who contested under the umbrella of All Progressives Congress defeated Alhaji Kabiru Marafa-Achida of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Marada-Achida, who represented the constituency for third terms, lost his fourth term bid to Al-Mustapha.

The Tribunal Chairman, Muhammad-Ubale said the petitioner failed to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt and in accordance with the law.