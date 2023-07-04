Davido not father of my unborn child, says alleged baby mama

Anita Brown
Anita Brown

Anita Brown, the alleged pregnant American mistress of Davido, has taken a U-turn claiming the singer is no longer the father of her unborn child.

According to her, the Afrobeats crooner is “dead” to her and her unborn child.

The Onlyfan star warned those harassing her via phone calls to desist from doing so, stressing that she has moved on.

Anita tweeted: “I wish y’all would stop calling my phone DAVIDO is not my child’s father

We don’t want him in my life or my child’s life.

HE DIED!

Please get over it & move on

PLEASE!

Leave us alone.”

In another post, she said her unborn child has another father.

She tweeted: “Y’all are delusional

WE DON’T CARE FOR DAVIDO

I’M IN THE UNITED STATES

I’M TOP 5 It’s annoying now

Nobody wants to hear about David. This is old news

My baby got a new dad already.”

