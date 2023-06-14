Defence chief mandates troops to flush out ‘criminals disturbing peace’ in south-east

Lucky Irabor, chief of defence staff, has mandated the troops of Operation Udoka to redouble their efforts and flush out criminal elements destabilising peace and businesses in the south-east states.

Irabor spoke on Tuesday while addressing the troops at the headquarters of the Nigerian army 82 division in Enugu.

The defence chief praised the troops for a “very successful operation leading to violence-free, fair and credible elections in the south east”.

“You are mandated to flush out the criminal elements disturbing the peace and socio-economic well-being of the south-east,” NAN quoted Irabor as saying.

“From the briefs, I have been receiving from the general officer commanding 82 division, who is the overall commander of the operation and other field commanders, I am proud of your conduct during the general election.

“I say well done to you for your effectiveness and commitment that led to a resounding success during the general election.

“However, it is not over yet, I want you to redouble your efforts and get ready for more serious work to see that pockets of insecurity in the South-east by criminal elements are totally checked.”

Irabor said the recent move by Peter Mbah, the state governor, and other governors in the region to stop the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) must be supported by the troops.

“I am using this medium to call on the people of Enugu state and the south-east that they should not allow any criminal enterprise, a space to operate within Enugu state and the South-east any more,” he said.

“They should join efforts with members of the security agencies to defy illegal orders of sit-at-home in the region.

“I am counselling the criminals to desist from the illegal and criminal enterprise of keeping people down on the guise of sit-at-home.”

Irabor said that the sit-at-home order “does no good to anyone; rather there are avenues that the aggrieved can channel any grievance”.