Dele Alake Reveals the Source of Tinubu’s Riches

Taiwo Adele
The Director of Strategic Communication of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Dele Alake, has disclosed the source of the party’s presidential flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s wealth.

According to Alake, during an interview on Channels Television on Sunday, the former Lagos Governor was rich right from his days in the corporate world, as he had been involved in trading in stocks even in foreign currencies.

He said, “What I know is that right from his days in the corporate world, he has been trading in stocks even in foreign currencies.

“He has been buying stocks, bonds, and all of that. I’m not a finance person. I’m not going to be interested in the nitty-gritty of it all.

“He is about the only one of the class of 1999 who is at that enviable height, politically. He’s bound to attract all of these negative comments.”

