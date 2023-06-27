Demolitions: States should have compassion for citizens, says Obi

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, has called on governments across the country to be compassionate while carrying out demolition of “illegal” structures.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Obi explained that due to the housing deficit in Nigeria, residents resort to self-help by erecting structures for their homes and businesses, sometimes without approvals.

He said deploying corrective measures should not be punitive or insensitive.

“Recently, there have been reports of widespread government demolition of so-called ‘illegal’ structures erected by some innocent Nigerian citizens in error,” Obi said.

“We face a paradox: with a 70 million housing deficit and vast unmet housing needs nationwide, some resort to self-help of building structures that serve as homes, businesses, SMEs offices and stores.

“Invariably, some of these structures were either not approved or were built with the tacit collusion or approval of the local authorities.

“While some of these ongoing demolitions may be excusable, they have nonetheless, left many victims, mostly ordinary people who erred innocently or were ill-informed or misguided.

“Necessary corrective measures to planning or zoning violations by governments, need not be punitive or unduly insensitive.

“There should always be room for compassion and humane correction in taking any remedial action.

“I respectfully appeal to various governmental authorities to marry the need to enforce compliance with extant regulatory regimes, with consideration for human feelings and necessary compassion.”

‘CONSIDER PAYING COMPENSATION’

He said the country is in a time of “extreme difficulties for citizens because of stagnated income, spiraling inflation, huge unemployment, escalating socio-economic costs and high costs of living”.

He added that Nigerians should not be subjected to further hardship.

“Moreover, the various concerned governments should consider paying compensation to those who have lost properties and livelihood in these unfortunate demolitions to ameliorate their suffering.

“Such compensation should fall under the rubric of eminent domain that is applicable for properties and assets acquired or demolished in the public interest.

“It cannot ever be over-emphasized that the primary duty of any government is the responsibility to care for and protect her citizens.”

On June 2, a task force set up by Abba Yusuf, governor of Kano, commenced the demolition of structures believed to be illegally erected.

On June 16, the Lagos government started the demolition of 17 “distressed” buildings in Alaba market.

The government had earlier demolished about 13 houses in Ajao estate and Shasha areas of the state over encroachment on airport land.