Despite confirmed case at UCTH, Cross River insists it is COVID-19 free

The Cross River government says it has no record of any COVID-19 case in the state.

In a circular on Thursday, Ikpeme Ikpeme, chief medical director of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), said a patient tested positive for COVID-19 in the hospital.

But in a statement, Beta Edu, the state commissioner for information, said the state has no index case yet as the antibody rapid diagnostic test kits could produce false positive results.

She said the state government has commenced investigations into the case and will make its findings known.

“The attention of the Cross River State Government has been drawn to an internal memo signed by the Chief Medical Director of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital Professor Ikpeme stating that it had one positive test result,” Edu said.

“It is important to state that an index COVID-19 case can only be confirmed with PCR and not the antibody Rapid diagnostic test kits which the NCDC had said has very low sensitivity and therefore should not be used for COVID-19 diagnosis as it may produce several false positive cases.

“As a state government, we have commenced investigation into this case and we will get back to the public with our findings. All efforts to identify and isolate suspected cases will be encouraged but we denounce any attempt to label CRS COVID-19 positive using a rapid antibody testing methodology. For now Cross River State has no recorded case of COVID-19!

“We use this opportunity to further call on the federal ministry of health and NCDC to as a matter of urgency, support Cross River state in the fight against COVID-19.”

Last week, Godwin Akwaji, lawmaker representing Obudu constituency at the state house of assembly, died at UCTH after showing symptoms of COVID-19.