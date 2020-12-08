Despite recent happenings, security in north-east far better under Buhari – Zulum

Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno state, says despite recent happenings, the security situation in the north-east is better under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Zulum who spoke while addressing northern elders from the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, said no one can dispute the record that daily bomb blasts in the state have stopped under Buhari’s administration.

Using Bama, Gwazo, Monguno, among others, as examples of local government areas that were uninhabitable as a result of Boko Haram attacks, the governor said residents are now returning to their homes, which he said was impossible before Buhari took over as president.

“From statewide statistics on affairs in the 27 local government areas since 2011, the fact is that despite the recent happenings in Borno state, the security situation in Borno State and indeed that of the entire north-east sub-region is still far better under Buhari, and this is based on records.

“For instance, unlike the years before Buhari when a number of local government were no-go-areas, we now have citizens led by our traditional rulers, safely back to Bama, Gwoza, Askira-Uba, Dikwa, Ngala, Monguno, Kukawa, Damboa, Konduga, Mafa, all of which no one could visit not talk of living there.

“Our emirs were all in exile. Today, Bama is coming back to life and so is Askira-Uba, Damboa, Gwoza and others. Life is even returning go Baga.

“Insurgents were so bold to attack and take over military facilities like the army barracks at Monguno, Bama, Giwa Barrack and Multinational Joint Task Force Headquarters at Baga, to mention just a few.

“There were daily attacks bomb blasts in many parts of Maiduguri — the most populated part of the state — but all of these have stopped under Buhari. These are the records and no one can dispute these records.”

Of recent, at least 45 farmers were murdered by members of the Boko Haram sect in Zamarmari area of Jere local government area of the state.

The United Nations had described the Zabarmari incident as the “most violent” attack targeted at civilians in 2020.