Despite s’court ruling on double nomination, APM fails to withdraw petition against Tinubu, Shettima

When the petitioner was billed to open its case, counsel to President Tinubu drew the attention of the court to the fact that the main issue the APM raised in its petition, was already decided by the apex court.
NAN reports that the judgment in question was delivered on May 26 by the apex court and it dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) suit which sought to nullify President Tinubu’s election based on allegations of double nomination against his running mate, now Vice-President Kashim Shettima.
The APM had in its petition marked: CA/PEPC/04/2023, contended that the withdrawal of Kabiru Masari, who was initially nominated as the vice presidential candidate of the APC invalidated Tinubu’s candidacy in view of Section 131(c) and 142 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.
The party argued that there was a three-week gap between the period that Masari, who is listed as the 5th respondent in the petition, expressed his intention to withdraw, the actual withdrawal of his nomination, and the time Tinubu replaced him with Shettima.
It further argued that Tinubu’s candidature had elapsed as at the time he nominated Shettima as Masari’s replacement.
According to the petitioner, as at the time Tinubu announced Shettima as the vice presidential candidate, he was no longer in a position, constitutionally, to nominate a running mate.
This, according to the APM was since he, (Tinubu) had ceased to be a presidential candidate of the APC having regards to the provisions of Section 142 of the 1999 Constitution.
The petitioner further argued that Masari’s initial nomination activated the joint ticket principle enshrined in the constitution, stressing that his subsequent withdrawal invalidated the said joint ticket.
The party prayed the court to declare that Shettima was not qualified to contest as the vice presidential candidate of the APC as at Feb. 25 when the election was conducted by INEC.
This, according to the petitioner was on the grounds of having violated the provisions the of Section 35 of the Electoral Act, 2022.
The petitioner therefore asked the court for an order nullifying and voiding all the votes scored by Tinubu in the presidential election in view of his non-qualification as a candidate of the APC.