DHQ says Buhari is very safe in Katsina

The defence headquarters (DHQ) says there is no cause to worry over the safety of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina state.

John Enenche, coordinator of defence media operations, said this when he featured on Arise TV on Wednesday morning.

The president was in the state on a private visit to Daura, his hometown, when gunmen attacked and abducted over 300 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, on Friday.

Asked if Buhari is safe given the recent attack in the state, Enenche said: “One of the major tasks of the Armed Forces of Nigeria is to ensure that you protect the government and the state actors and in that regard, the Commander-In-Chief is very very safe in Katsina and anywhere that he is or will be at all times.”

Enenche dismissed the claim by Boko Haram that it was responsible for the abduction of the students.

According to him, the insurgent group only claimed responsibility for the attack just to instill fear in people.

He, however, did not state who carried out the attack.

“On the basis of the characteristics of terrorists all over the world from the time of Al-Qaeda, Taliban, Al-Shabaab, all of them, whatever that will boost their ego or show relevance, that is what they will do,” he said.

“What did they even do? Somebody spoke on audio and said, ‘I am Shekau.’ Shekau on a secondary note is a brand. All that needs to be done is somebody using his voice. The total aim of terrorists is to instill fear into people even beyond their scope of influence.

“So, it is easy for the layman to agree that it is them (Boko Haram) because even if it is kidnappers or armed robbers, their aim is to instill fear and kill.”

Enenche said efforts are on to make sure that “the children come out unhurt and no record of loss of life”.